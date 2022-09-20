LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month.
The American Cancer Society reports that there are around 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer each year, with around 2,230 deaths attributed to the cancer. Thyroid cancer is commonly diagnosed at a younger age than most other adult cancers, with women being three times more likely than men to develop the cancer.
According to the Mayo Clinic, thyroid cancer is a growth of cells that starts in the thyroid.
Doctors say that fewer than 5% of people diagnosed die and 80-90% of people can be treated.
An endocrine surgeon with U of L Health shared some signs to look for.
"One particular symptom which is important to take note of is hoarseness or a raspy voice that lasts longer than two weeks," said Dr. Mahsa Javid, U of L Health Endocrine Cancer surgeon.
Swelling in the neck or difficulty swallowing may also be signs.
Javid also said that if you were exposed to radiation at a young age, you may be at a higher risk.
