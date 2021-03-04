LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is expanding the services at its Medical Center Northeast.
A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning.
The medical center off Old Henry Road is now almost fully occupied. It became part of UofL Health just over a year ago.
It includes the recently opened Urgent Care Plus. The Brown Cancer Center and Frazier Rehab Institute also offer services at the medical center.
Officials said the expansion allows patients to stay closer to home.
"You are able to — in you backyard, in the community — have easy access to full health care here, right here in the community, which is amazing," said Dorie Shelburne, vice president of ambulatory operations for UofL Health.
Patients also have access to specialists in areas such as cardiology, orthopedics and plastic surgery.
