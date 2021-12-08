LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's flu season, and doctors are urging you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Pharmacists at UofL Health say getting the flu shot is crucial, even if we didn't see many flu cases in the height of the pandemic.
"Although last year we were surprised at the lower incidents, it was most likely because we were masking and social distancing and so much more aware of hand washing, staying home when you're sick," said Tina Claypool, supervisor of ambulatory care and a clinical pharmacist at UofL Health. "That may happen again this year, and that would be wonderful, but it is not a reason to not follow all the standard practice guidelines that we want to do to prevent flu transmission."
Claypool said just about everyone in the community should get the flu shot as soon as possible, especially if you're in the high-risk population. As the holidays approach, and more people gather inside, we could see a spike in cases.
So far this flu season, which started near the end of September in Kentucky and southern Indiana, data doesn't show a spike in flu cases yet -- and the hope is to keep it that way.
Claypool and other pharmacists at UofL said it is a common myth that the flu flu shot can actually cause the flu. It's true that some people may experience mild side effects from the vaccine such as aches and chills, but it should be no reason to prevent you from getting the shot.
Experts at UofL say you can also get your COVID shot or booster at the same time as the flu shot, and recommend talking with your provider to find out where to go for that.
