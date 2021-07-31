LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a west Louisville church on Sunday.
COVID-19 shots will be administered at Emmanuel Baptist Church on West Broadway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The vaccines are free and available for anyone 12 years old and older. Appointments are necessary.
