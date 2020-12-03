LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Does racism have an impact on health care?
That was the topic Thursday night in a virtual discussion between UofL Health, the Kentucky Cancer Program and Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer.
More African Americans are diagnosed with cancer and die compared to their white counterparts.
Participants in Thursday's discussion talked about the disparities surrounding health care and how racism can lead to a lack of trust in medical professionals.
"Sometimes, the patient doesn't trust the provider, and this distrust will be manifest as poor compliance and in some cases treatment failures," said Dr. Wayne Tuckson, a colon and rectal surgeon with UofL Health. "This may be a consequence of gender, ethnic group or other culture issues. It is incumbent that we as providers be aware of potential issues and address them when present so that patients can get the proper care."
Participants also talked about not having enough medical resources in minority communities.
