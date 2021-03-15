LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Shively will give thousands of shots over the next three days.
UofL Health is sponsoring a vaccine clinic at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on Dixie Highway.
The church's pastor says Shively has one of the highest populations of African Americans, so it's important to bring the vaccine to the area.
Appointments are required for the clinic, so no walk-ups will be taken. A local doctor took a vacation day to help administer vaccinations.
"It's so wonderful that we can bring this vaccine to the community, to the people, to a trusted and safe environment that they feel comfortable coming to," Dr. Tanya Franklin, with UofL Health said.
Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, also helped bring the three-day clinic to the church.
To see if you're eligible for a vaccine and to sign up for an appointment, click here.
