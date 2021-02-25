LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is now offering COVID-19 tests with immediate results.
It's available to patients ages 2 and older, seven days a week, at all UofL Health - Urgent Care Plus locations.
Appointments are not necessary.
The testing takes about 15 minutes and results are immediate. The same test will also tell patients if they have the flu.
For patients who test negative for COVID-19 but still have symptoms, results will be sent to a lab for confirmation. That typically takes 1-3 business days.
