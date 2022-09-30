LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is offering mobile mammography screenings in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Kentucky Cancer Program is hosting a series of events throughout October to increase access to screening tests.
According to a news release, women 40 and over are encouraged to schedule a mammogram at one of the mobile mammography unit stops. Advanced appointments are required, along with proper ID and insurance.
UofL Health says financial assistance is available for uninsured patients who qualify. The events are planned from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Oct. 1 - Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3640 River Park Drive, Louisville, Ky.
- Oct. 6 - Christian County Health Department, 1700 Canton Street, Hopkinsville, Ky.
- Oct. 15 - First Baptist Church, 10600 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, Ky.
- Oct. 17 - Churchill Downs backside, (Christ Chapel employees and family only)
- Oct. 18 - Centre on Main, 425 South Main Street, Leitchfield, Ky.
- Oct. 19 - Oxmoor Center, 7900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Ky.
- Oct. 22 - Think Pink 5K run for Breast Cancer Awareness at James Beville Park Pavilion, 810 Nature Trail, Leitchfield, Ky.
- Oct. 26 - Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane, Louisville, Ky.
To schedule an appointment, call the Kentucky Cancer Program at (502) 852-6318.
