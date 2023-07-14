LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One in six Americans get sick from food poisoning every year.
Food poisoning diagnoses increase during the summer when more people make food outside. That's because bacteria grows fast during the summer months in the hot climate.
Common symptoms of food poisoning include vomiting, high fevers over 102 degrees, dizziness and diarrhea.
Molly Recktenwald, an APRN from UofL Health, said it's important to take symptoms seriously.
"If you're not able to keep anything down, including water, if you notice other signs of dehydration, like a dry mouth, or if you have dizziness when you stand up, if you feel light-headed, if you notice any blood -- so if you have blood in your stool, or if you're vomiting blood -- and I'm not sure if I said this one, but a temperature over 102 -- you'd definitely want to go to the ER with any of these signs," Recktenwald said.
To prevent food poisoning, avoid buying expired food, store the food as it is instructed, don't leave it out in the sun for a long time and make sure to wash your hands before preparing or eating food.
The biggest key to getting over food poisoning is to stay hydrated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.