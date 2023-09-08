LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September is Recovery Awareness Month. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, 10% of all adults in the U.S. will have a drug disorder at some point in their lives.
UofL Health — Peace Hospital provides resources for people struggling with addiction, including inpatient and outpatient treatment, as well as mental health programs.
Michael Gosser, director of adult outpatient and SUD services for the hospital, said the first step of asking for help can be scary, but it gets easier.
"Part of that is the initial getting through that," he said. "Having someone you can trust, getting to a place where you feel safe. Those are all very important. Again, getting help as soon as possible, I think, is very important. Just really not nagging, but saying, 'I'm concerned,' if you have a loved one that you are concerned about."
If you or someone you know is struggling with a drug disorder, contact UofL Health — Peace Hospital at 502-451-3330 or click here for information about the available programs.
