LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a sign that Louisville is coming out of the pandemic.
Wednesday is the last day for U of L Health's COVID-19 drive-thru testing and vaccination site at the corner of Brook and Liberty in downtown Louisville, according to a news release.
The site opened in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic as Kentucky's first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.
The closure comes as more of the city's population gets vaccinated and demand for testing and the shot wanes.
