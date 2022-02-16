LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is getting one of the largest donations in its history, and it's going to be used to help minority communities.
On Wednesday morning at UofL's Kosair Charities building, officials from the university, Humana and the Humana Foundation gathered to announce a $25 million partnership that will focus on breaking down health care barriers for marginalized communities.
The partnership is launching the Health Equity Innovation Hub at UofL.
The bulk of that investment — $13.5 million — is coming from the Humana Foundation and represents one of the largest single investments to the university. The groups will use the money to work with community partners, conduct research and use other innovative techniques to address social and structural issues that drive health inequity.
That's something officials with the Hub said is very prevalent in the Louisville community.
"Despite the assurances of an American dream that everybody should have the same opportunities, we know that the child growing up in west Louisville doesn't have the same choices in education, in jobs, in economics, transportation, housing, food, time or health care as the child growing up 5 miles away," said Dr. Monica Wendell, the lead for UofL's Health Equity Innovation Hub.
The Health Equity Innovation Hub is a collaborative effort and doesn't have one central location, but there are a few places around town they will use to meet and collaborate.
Officials hope the hub can break barriers and become an example for communities across the country and the world.
