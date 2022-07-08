LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville men's basketball player is joining a local nonprofit to support children impacted by gun violence.
Hercy Miller, son of hip-hop mogul Master P, is serving as a youth ambassador for Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers program, which is designed to help children impacted by gun violence between the ages of 4 and 13 by building a better future with learning opportunities.
Miller recently visited the Louisville Zoo with the nonprofit's Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program. Miller spent time with Ocean Robertson, who was shot in the head at five months old, for her second birthday party.
"I feel a special connection to Louisville," Miller said in a news release. "I want to give back and look forward to helping kids in the Christopher 2X Game Changers programs."
Miller temporarily lived in Louisville when his family relocated after Hurricane Katrina.
Miller is 6-foot-3-inch point guard who made headlines with a $2 million Name, Image and Likeness deal after signing with Tennessee State. He played in six games, though, before an injury sidelined him. Complications from that kept him from playing at Xavier after the transfer.
He decided to attend Louisville in June.
"We're so glad Hercy will join us in helping the families and kids we serve who deserve and need our support and who have suffered terrible injustices," 2X said in a news release. "Hercy can be a role model and mentor, an inspiration to them."
