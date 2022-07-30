LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville men's basketball player is serving as a youth ambassador for Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies.
Hercy Miller, the son of hip-hop mogul Master P, visited the Louisville Zoo with members of the Future Healers program on Saturday. The program designed to help children impacted by gun violence between the ages of 4 and 13 by building a better future with learning opportunities.
Participants had a learning activity centered around how warthogs' sense of smell differs from humans.
Miller, who transferred to U of L in June, said he knows it's important for children to have a mentor and someone to look up to.
"To see just the happiness that thigs brings to the kids," Miller said. "It just brought a smile to my face. I see there's a lot of different things people are going through, so you never really know and I feel like this is something where kids can come to just clear their head and just forget about whatever's going on back home."
If you'd like information on how to get your kids involved with Future Healers, contact the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization.
