LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of University of Louisville Hospital's pharmacy learned some valuable lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest change doctors noticed was the ability to use Telemedicine to reach patients who were not going to regular doctor's appointments. Pharmacists and technicians pivoted early in the pandemic to manage patient care while working from home.
That came in handy when the Delta variant surged.
"We had the plan in place. We were prepared. We knew how our team could function," said Andrea Nash, a pharmacy technician at UofL Hospital. "It was a smooth transition. Basically, it really helped us with an emergency management situation. If we needed to do this again, we could do it."
They also used follow-up calls about medicine to connect people with a way to get the COVID-19 vaccine and any other needed vaccines.
