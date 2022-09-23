LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many in the political science field will tell you local judge races are usually overlooked. But some in Jefferson County say that may not be the case this election season.
This year, there are a few factors leading some to suspect that the public is paying more attention to the judges up for election.
"People will vote for their member of Congress," said Laura Moyer, Ph.D., a political science associate professor at the University of Louisville. "But then when they get to the judges? They skip that part, because you don't have a lot of information. Often, you just have a name."
Moyer, whose studies focus on the judicial system, thinks November's election may be different with more public attention on the courts than she's ever seen.
"There's really nothing like it that I can identify in the past about kind of the public reaction in terms of like approving of the Supreme Court in general," she said.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and left abortion up to each state, Moyer believes it's put more focus onto Kentucky's non-partisan judicial races.
"I think what you're going to see is ... lots more money being involved in these races," she said. "But also, they're going to be cues to voters."
Endorsements can help people figure out where a judicial candidate stands on issues. Stephen Voss, Ph.D., an associate professor of political science at the University of Kentucky, feels with those kinds of signaling tactics nonpartisan races aren't actually nonpartisan.
"The fact that some of these races are getting pretty well-funded and getting covered in a way they don't normally by the news media means voters will know more about their choice," Voss said. "They're more likely to know who the Democratic judges or Republican judge is this time than they would in a race that no one's paying any attention to."
Moyer points out that, beyond abortion, Kentuckians have also seen the judicial branch's role in the battles between the executive and legislative branch.
"We've had divided government," Moyer said. "The legislature wants to minimize the power of the governor — when the governor is of a different party — or empower some of the other statewide officials like the attorney general, who are the same party as the legislature and the courts often decide those things. So I think this is really important for those kinds of institutional power battles as well beyond just policy."
Four of seven Kentucky Supreme Court seats are up for grabs as well as many county judges. Voss is concerned with the courts generally becoming more politicized, voters will support judges based on one or two issues that the courts don't deal with often.
"What we'll see is instead of judges being picked by their competence, by the support they have from the legal profession," Voss said. "They're getting picked based on on ideology."
While the pros and cons of partisanship in judicial races can be debated, Moyer feels the heightened attention this year may lead to more voters paying attention to their local judges in the future.
"It's something that doesn't get a lot of a lot of attention and it should," Moyer said. "I think that these are underappreciated judgeships, and they are so, so important for people's day-to-day lives in Kentucky."
