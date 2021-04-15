LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chief of sports medicine for University of Louisville Health, who pleaded guilty to helping import human growth hormones (HGH) from China, will not spend any time behind bars.
Dr. Lonnie Douglas was sentenced in federal court Thursday to one-year probation and ordered to pay a $45,000 fine.
He pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to introduce unapproved human growth hormone into interstate commerce.
Douglas admitted to communicating online with Chinese manufacturers to order — and pay for — Hygetropin, a branded HGH that isn't approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Court documents say Douglas sold the human growth hormones from China between January 2016 and March 2019 as he used the internet to communicate, order and provide funds to co-conspirators.
