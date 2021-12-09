LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, study abroad for University of Louisville students is a fluctuating process with possible risks. And UofL's data shows 511 students went abroad before the pandemic, and only 23 are planning trips for spring 2022.
The trips are now taking a lot of extra planning.
"I had to create two plans this entire time," UofL sophomore Rebecca Eaton said. "The plan of going to Germany and the plan of staying."
Eaton said planning to be abroad in Germany this fall took work.
"It was complete chaos, to be honest," she said.
Eaton said it was particularly nerve-wracking, because UofL's classes start before the semester in Germany. So she had to hope Germany didn't fall through or she might not have classes in Louisville.
"If it's something that you truly want, sometimes, you do have to put your foot down and say, 'I'm going to fight for it,'" she said.
UofL's International Center said flexibility is more important than ever.
"I think every time a variant comes about, it's a little bit worrisome," said Virginia Hosono, director of the Office of Study Abroad and International Travel.
She said UofL's study abroad programs now offer more insurance and contingency plans to try and help prevent total loss if a trip is canceled due to the pandemic.
But it's not only students abroad. UofL faculty can research or even teach in places like Panama. Al Futrell, UofL's chair of the Department of Communication, has been traveling to teach in Panama for about a decade.
There's normally an adjustment to Central America life, but now, the adjustment includes adhering to differing COVID-19 protocols.
"You have to work both (a mask and face shield) to get on the bus or to get on the subway," Futrell said.
Eaton said she also has to wear a mask everywhere in Germany and she has to show her proof of vaccination when she goes to establishments like the grocery store or a restaurant.
"I kind of wish I was in America at this point," she said. "Because in Germany, you have to wear a mask everywhere: public transportation, supermarket, everything."
Eaton said using an app on her phone, she's expected to scan barcodes at varying establishments. So if she or someone else there tests positives, the others at the place can be notified of possible exposure.
"No matter where you are in the world, we're all still combating this," Eaton said.
Futrell said he finds value in traveling to Panama, despite the pandemic, in the students he's teaching.
"It gets very emotional for me," he said. "Because it's just so great to be able to provide an education for people who wouldn't normally get one."
