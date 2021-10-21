LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is looking to feed people through football. The university will be hosting a food drive at the football game on Saturday.
There will be donation boxes at every entry gate around Cardinal Stadium for the game against Boston College. The donation boxes will also be located at the Alley, and the Kroger Ultimate Tailgate in the Planet Fitness Purple Lot.
Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food and hygiene products.
People who donate will be entered to win Kroger gift cards. The Kroger Zero Hunger Food Drive will benefit the Commonwealth Credit Union's Cardinal Cupboard.
The Cardinal Cupboard is open to all UofL students, staff and faculty.
"Kroger believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food, no matter who you are," Kroger spokesperson Erin Grant said. "We are so incredibly thankful for our partnership with the University of Louisville, and their willingness to join us to end hunger in our community."
