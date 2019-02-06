LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-month-old girl has died after a car crash that happened Monday.
The child has been identified as Yelena Hernandez, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The infant died Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. at Norton Children's Hospital. The official cause of death was blunt force head injuries.
The infant was injured in a crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Blue Lick Road and Freedom Way.
After the crash, police said a driver in a Ford Crown Victoria lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan Rogue SUV. The baby was inside the SUV.
Police are still investigating the crash. Officers have not said whether any charges could be filed.