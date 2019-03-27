LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 7-year-old girl who was accidentally shot in the head at an apartment complex in Shively earlier this month is improving.
The girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but has been steadily improving, according to Shively Assistant Police Chief Lt. Col. Josh Myers.
Myers says the girl "is actually doing pretty, well all things considered." He says her condition has been updated from critical to good. He says she is eating solid food, and will soon be transferred to a rehab facility.
"She is well on her way and will hopefully make a full recovery," Myers said during
The girl was shot just before 3 p.m. March 12 at the Williamsburg Apartments in the 2200 block of Crums Lane, across the street from Butler High School.
According to Myers, the girl and her 11-year-old brother were inside their apartment when they found a gun, and at some point the gun went off.
Police say the children's guardian was outside the apartment when the girl was shot, and believe the shooting was accidental.
No charges are expected.
