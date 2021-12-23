LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside an Okolona restaurant Thursday night.
Louisville Metro Police Maj. Dave Allen said officers with the department's Seventh Division were called to a reported shooting at the Roosters on Preston Highway, near Minor Lane, around 8 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found one person deceased inside the restaurant. Another person was transported to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
LMPD believes the scene is contained, but it is unclear whether or not there are any suspects or if any arrests have been made.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
