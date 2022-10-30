LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week and one of them has been located but the other is still missing.
A Golden Alert was originally issued on Thursday for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18.
Police said the two were last seen in the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace near West Market earlier in the day.
Abbott was "located safely" on Sunday but Matthews is still missing, police say.
ALERT UPDATE: Our Missing Persons Unit has advised that as of 1230pm on 10-30-22, Joseph Abbott has been located safely. We’re canceling the “Golden Alert” for him. The “Golden Alert” on Shawn Matthews is still active & we need help locating him. Please call 574-LMPD (5673) https://t.co/GpfR5CbGSU— LMPD (@LMPD) October 30, 2022
Matthews is 5-foot-9-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known clothing description is unknown.
Police said Matthews has serious medical conditions and needs medications.
If you have more information, call 911 or 574-5673.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.