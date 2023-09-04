Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr.

On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Louisville Metro Police Department asked for the public's help to find 13-year-old Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr., pictured here, who went missing from Louisville's Okolona neighborhood the night of Sept. 3, 2023. (Image from: The Louisville Metro Police Department)

UPDATE:  Police say 13-year-old Wilson Esponoza-Castillo Jr. was found safe on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 4. As of 2:38 p.m., this Operation Return Home request to locate has been cancelled.

Original story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy who went missing from Louisville's Okolona neighborhood.

According to a news release from LMPD, Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr. was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3, at 11:30 p.m. on Bonadventure Place. He's described as a 5-foot-10 Hispanic boy, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, red shorts and black Crocs. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

