UPDATE: This person has been found and is now safe, according to Oldham County Central Dispatch. No additional information will be provided.
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.
Nichole Roberts was last seen wearing a black coat, jeans and Sperry duck boots in Goshen either near Cedarbrook Road or the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, according to a flyer.
She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.
On Tuesday, officials at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve posted on Facebook that she was last seen there Monday night.
"Our staff and the authorities have been searching ever since. It is doubtful she is still on the property, but we won't stop searching!" they wrote in the Facebook post.
Anyone who sees Roberts or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Oldham County Dispatch at 222-0111.
