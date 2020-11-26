LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A search is underway for a 19-year-old man who went missing in Oldham County.
Benjamin Snyder went missing Wednesday night, according to the Oldham County Office of Emergency Management. He was last seen about 8 p.m. in the Walmart in La Grange.
Snyder is described as 5' 6 inches tall, 195 pounds, gray eyes and dark brown hair with reddish-blonde highlights. It is not known what he was wearing, but Snyder tends to wear dark clothing.
Authorities say Snyder requires medication and has not had any for past three days.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oldham County Dispatch at 502- 222-0111.
