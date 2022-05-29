LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.
Richard Lynch III, who goes by Richie, was last seen near Claudia Drive and Dee Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday. That's not far from Preston Highway.
MISSING PERSONS ALERT: We have issued a "Operation Return Home" for 21 year old Richard Lynch III (Richie). He is in need of his medication. Last seen on 5-26-22 around 4pm. Please call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) if you have any information. #LMPD #Louisville #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/bKRXgy5dxr— LMPD (@LMPD) May 29, 2022
Police say at that time, he was wearing a red and white striped shirt, with black jean shorts and red Timberland boots.
Lynch is described as 5 feet, 10 inches, 230 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He is in need of his medication, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.