LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon.
According to police, Shontelle Haskins was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood.
Police said she has made threats to harm herself and left the area in a 2006 Beige Green Ford Explorer with Kentucky plate 142ZVY. She was last known to be traveling westbound on Fegenbush Lane.
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for Shontelle Haskins. She is 26. Last seen on 11/4/22 in the 500 block of Country Acres. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) if you have any info her whereabouts. #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/o6FV3Y1i3d— LMPD (@LMPD) November 4, 2022
She's 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If anyone has information, contact LMPD at 574-5673.
