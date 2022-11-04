Shontelle Haskins.jpg

Shontelle Haskins is missing. (Source: LMPD)

Editor's Note

Police say Shontelle Haskins was located on Friday a little after 7:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon.

According to police, Shontelle Haskins was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood.

Police said she has made threats to harm herself and left the area in a 2006 Beige Green Ford Explorer with Kentucky plate 142ZVY. She was last known to be traveling westbound on Fegenbush Lane.

She's 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information, contact LMPD at 574-5673.

