JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thirty-one bodies were found in a southern Indiana funeral home at the center of an ongoing investigation.
Jeffersonville Police, along with the Clark County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police, have been working at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Middle Road since Friday evening after receiving information concerning the funeral home's condition.
Maj. Isaac Parker said Saturday that authorities had found 31 deceased individuals, "some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition" at the funeral home, along with the post-cremation remains of 16 people.
"They were located throughout the entire business in different locations," Parker said. "Some of which had been there from as early as March."
Parker said all remains have been transferred to the Clark County Coroner's Office, which is working to identify all of the individuals.
A source told WDRB News on Friday that police responded to the funeral home on a report that bodies were stacking up after the owner and sole operator got behind. The source also said the funeral home's air conditioning then went out, which is what possibly got the attention of others in the area that something was going on, prompting the investigation.
The source also said Friday that police didn't initially believe anything deliberately malicious was going on at the funeral home.
Parker said Saturday that the investigation remains "active and ongoing," and is asking that anyone who entrusted the care of their loved one with the Lankford Funeral Home, and has concerns or information about the investigation to call the Clark County Coroner's Office at (812) 285-6282. Parker also said anyone wishing to report more information about potential criminal conduct can call the Jeffersonville Police Department's Detective Division at (812) 285-6535.
No one has been charged with anything at this time, according to Parker.
"We're working with the Clark County Prosecutor's Office to ensure that the investigation is efficient and successful," Parker said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office, Clark County Emergency Management, Clark County Health Department, the Clark County Prosecutor's Office, the Jeffersonville Fire Department, the Indiana Attorney General's Office and Indiana Department of Homeland Security are also working with the police department on the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
