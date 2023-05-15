LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old man who was reported missing from Louisville's Newburg neighborhood last week has been found.
According to Louisville Metro Police, Eddieser Machin Arce went missing from Quiet Way, in a subdivision just south of the intersection of Rangeland Road and Poplar Level Road, around 10 a.m. May 10.
The following information was sent from LMPD to our newsroom early May 15:
"Per our Missing Persons Unit. Mr. Eddieser Machin Arce has been located safely. No other information is available. We are CANCELING this request as of 940am on 5-15-23."
