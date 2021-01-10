LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people are dead after two separate shootings overnight in Louisville.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting at Cole's Place on W. Kentucky Street. When officers arrived they found a male shooting victim. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died. Another male victim was dropped off at Norton Hospital, and was later taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died. Police said there are no suspects at this time and anyone with information should call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Shortly after, around 4 a.m. Sunday, police responded to another shooting in the 5000 block of Margo Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people that had been shot. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police said there is one person in custody at this time, and they believe all parties have been accounted for.
