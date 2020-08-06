LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police say a nine-month-old girl has died from injuries from a crash during a police chase in late July. 

Two other people -- 21-year-old Stephaun Dotson and 44-year-old Ann-Janette Senter -- also died in the crash.  The driver of a stolen vehicle involved in the chase has been charged with two counts of murder. 

Police say the chase on July 28 started after officers responded to a domestic situation at the Shively Center on Dixie Highway near Heaton Road, just south of Interstate 264. That's when investigators say 20-year-old Guy Brison Jr. and a 17-year-old took off in a stolen Nissan pickup truck.

Shively Police followed, and the suspects ran a red light at Dixie Highway and  Crums Lane. Police say Brison then ran the red light and struck a passenger vehicle that was crossing the highway with the green light. The pickup then hit a second vehicle in the southbound lane of Dixie Highway. 

Five other people were injured in the crash. 

Brison is facing two counts of murder in connection with the crash.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested after the crash and charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, receipt of stolen property (auto) worth $10,000 or more and fleeing or evading police on foot.

Shively Police have not said whether Brison will face additional charges. 

