LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police say a nine-month-old girl has died from injuries from a crash during a police chase in late July.
Two other people -- 21-year-old Stephaun Dotson and 44-year-old Ann-Janette Senter -- also died in the crash. The driver of a stolen vehicle involved in the chase has been charged with two counts of murder.
Police say the chase on July 28 started after officers responded to a domestic situation at the Shively Center on Dixie Highway near Heaton Road, just south of Interstate 264. That's when investigators say 20-year-old Guy Brison Jr. and a 17-year-old took off in a stolen Nissan pickup truck.
Shively Police followed, and the suspects ran a red light at Dixie Highway and Crums Lane. Police say Brison then ran the red light and struck a passenger vehicle that was crossing the highway with the green light. The pickup then hit a second vehicle in the southbound lane of Dixie Highway.
Five other people were injured in the crash.
Brison is facing two counts of murder in connection with the crash.
A 17-year-old male was also arrested after the crash and charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, receipt of stolen property (auto) worth $10,000 or more and fleeing or evading police on foot.
Shively Police have not said whether Brison will face additional charges.
