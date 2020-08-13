LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danager.
The state wide alert was issued Thursday morning for Adrianna J. Mendez. She 4 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, dark brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink top with black sleeves, and black pajama bottoms with pink stars.
Adrianna is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
If you have any information on Adrianna J. Mendez, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.
