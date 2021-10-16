LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 northbound were closed on Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the pedestrian was hit near the Brook Street exit and Louisville's hospital curve around 10:30 p.m.
Smiley said the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, whose name and age is unknown, remained on scene of the crash.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, and Smiley said more details will be released on Sunday.
As of midnight, all lanes remained closed near hospital curve.
This story will be updated.
