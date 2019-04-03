LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- An AMBER Alert that was issued for 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore earlier this week has been canceled, Kentucky State Police has confirmed.
Authorities began the search for Lauryn more than two days after she was last seen in the bedroom of her home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. That's about an hour east of Paducah.
Police believed Lauryn to be with her step-grandfather, Glenn Eugene Harper. Lt. Robert Howard of the Orange Beach Police Department in Alabama said both were found there Wednesday afternoon, safe and unhurt.
Howard wasn't sure the details of what led the marshals to Lauryn and Harper.
Lauryn is currently in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources awaiting the arrival of her parents and police from Dawson Springs.
"She was sitting in our day room, healthy and in one piece," Howard said.
A prayer vigil that was planned for Wednesday night in Dawson Springs was cut short when authorities announced Lauryn was safe, according to WEVV TV.
Howard had no word on possible charges for Harper.
