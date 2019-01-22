CADIZ, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky State Police say an Amber alert has been canceled after a missing autistic boy was found safe.
Officials had been searching for Isaih Boren of Trigg County.
Police said Tuesday afternoon on Facebook that he had been found, though they did not say exactly where he was found.
According to a police statement issued early Monday, Boren was allowed to leave with Isaac Ray Chamberlain, but he had not returned and required medication.
Kentucky State Police have not indicated whether Chamberlain was in custody or facing any possible charges
