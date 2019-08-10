LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An AMBER Alert issued for two missing Indiana children has been canceled after they were found safe.
A dispatcher confirms 7-year-old Ayden Javier Mendez and 3-year-old Yulianna Rose Mendez are safe.
The alert was issued police say the children went missing Saturday morning from Hamlet, Indiana, which is 142 miles north of Indianapolis.
The children were believed to be with 28-year-old Francisco Javier Mendez.
While authorities confirm the children are safe, they did not say exactly say where the children were found.
Officials have also not said if Francisco Javier Mendez will face any charges in connection with the incident.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.