LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few hours after an Amber Alert was issued, it was cancelled.
Officials said they were on the look out for a 1-year-old boy. It's unclear why exactly the alert was cancelled.
The alert was initially issued out of Lovely, Kentucky, which is East of Prestonsburg, near the West Virginia border at 7:34 a.m.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited said a 25-year-old father, Johnny Kirk, abducted his 1-year-old son, also named Johnny Kirk.
Officials believed Kirk was driving a cream Chevy Suburban with the license plate JNG4637 from Ohio.
The center said the boy has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen in a blue shirt and Ninja Turtle pajamas.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.