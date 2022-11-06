amber alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few hours after an Amber Alert was issued, it was cancelled.

Officials said they were on the look out for a 1-year-old boy. It's unclear why exactly the alert was cancelled.

The alert was initially issued out of Lovely, Kentucky, which is East of Prestonsburg, near the West Virginia border at 7:34 a.m.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited said a 25-year-old father, Johnny Kirk, abducted his 1-year-old son, also named Johnny Kirk.

Officials believed Kirk was driving a cream Chevy Suburban with the license plate JNG4637 from Ohio.

The center said the boy has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen in a blue shirt and Ninja Turtle pajamas.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

