CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of a woman who died in an apartment fire in Charlestown, Indiana early Thursday.
According to the Clark County coroner's office, 57-year-old Jill Whitlatch died from smoke inhalation from the fire at the Windsor II Apartments on Maple Drive about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.
When firefighters from the Charlestown Police Department arrived, they found one apartment engulfed in flames.
Charlestown Police Chief Keith McDonald says residents were evacuated, as the fire spread to other units. Most escaped the fire unharmed, but Whitlatch was found dead in the apartment where the fire started.
Asst. Chief Andrea Heal says crews did their best to rescue Whitlatch, but were unsuccessful. "Neighbors had try to open the door -- excuse me, tried knocking on the door -- but the door was too hot. We began our fire suppression of the fire and also with the primary search we located a victim inside the residence."
There is no word on what started the fire, but there was heavy damage to the front of the building. The fire marshal will determine a possible cause, but Heal says no foul play is suspected.
Three families were displaced by fire and water damage to their apartments. The American Red Cross and city officials are helping them find a place to stay.
Charlestown Fire also wants to remind people, as the time falls back this weekend, that it's a perfect time to check to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.
