LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 38-year-old man who died after a crash in Louisville's Hikes Point neighborhood early Friday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Mukhammad Khasanovic Madzhitov, of Louisville.
It happened just after midnight Friday as, Madzhitov, the driver of a tractor-trailer, was exiting the Watterson Expressway at Taylorsville Road when he ran off the road and into someone's front yard on Henrietta Avenue, according to LMPD.
The vehicle did not hit the home.
Madzhitov was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries incurred in a motor vehicle accident.
