LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man killed after a crash on Interstate 64 West at the intersection with Interstate 264 East has been identified.
Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when a Chevy Equinox left the road and rolled over several times, ejecting the driver. He was identified Friday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 39-year-old Anthony Bavaro.
Bavaro was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and later died. A passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Traffic was diverted at I-64 West and I-264 East for several hours while the road was shut down for police to investigate.
