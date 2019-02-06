LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 58-year-old pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run crash in south Louisville Tuesday night.
According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ, Michael L. Stansbury died at University Hospital at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
LMPD said the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Strawberry Lane at Steedly Drive. Officers arrived on scene to find Stansbury unconscious. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The coroner's office lists his cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.
The driver of the car that hit the man left the scene before officers arrived. LMPD has no suspect information right now.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD.
