LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.
Officers with the department's Eighth Division were called to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on South Beckley Station Road, off Shelbyville Road near the Parklands of Floyds Fork, in east Louisville, according to a news release.
That's where they found the man -- now identified as 70-year-old Daniel Whitney -- with life-threatening injures, Smiley said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit believes Whitney was driving northbound when he lost control of the bike while driving into a right-hand curve, crossing the center line in front of a southbound vehicle.
The driver of the southbound vehicle tried to stop, Smiley said, but the front of the vehicle hit the motorcycle, ejecting Whitney from the bike and causing him to hit the hood of the vehicle. Whitney and the bike then tumbled down a hill off the road before coming to a stop about 40 feet down the slope.
Whitney was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but died at the hospital around 3:30 p.m., according to the coroner's office.
No one else was injured, and police do not expect any charges to be filed.
