SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man is dead after he and his family were swept away by floodwaters while driving home from a Father's Day celebration.
According to Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon, the incident took place at a low-water bridge near Old Heady Road at Plum Creek at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
Herndon said several emergency response crews were called to the scene after a family, including a mother, father and two children, tried to drive across the bridge. Their vehicle was swept away by the rising floodwater.
A Kentucky State Police trooper found one of the children -- a girl police believe is about 12 years old -- walking in a nearby field, looking for help. The mother and the second child were discovered holding onto trees. They suffered scratches and were treated at the scene.
But a neighbor found the body of the father -- 40-year-old Jorge Luis Cantu Jr. -- lodged in pile of logs roughly 3/4 of a mile from where the car was swept into the water. Herndon said the body was found at about 8 a.m. and was positively identified as Cantu.
Herndon said family was coming home from a Father's Day celebration and said the death was a tragedy that could have been avoided, had the family simply taken a "five-to-10 minute detour" rather than trying to drive across a flooded bridge.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.