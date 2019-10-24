LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two suspects after a man was stabbed to death in Valley Station early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 10300 block of Greentree Lane, near Valley Station Road and Dixie Highway, at about 3 a.m. Thursday. That's where officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The victim has not yet been identified.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, 29-year-old Griffin Hardwick and 28-year-old Phillip Patterson have been arrested for the stabbing. They are both charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Thursday's stabbing was the second murder in Louisville in less than eight hours. A man was shot to death in the 4200 block of Broadmoor Court off Newburg Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
