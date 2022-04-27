LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Southland Park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said the child was hit at Southside Drive and Steedly Drive around 9:45 p.m. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in critical condition, but died Wednesday afternoon, Ruoff said.
LMPD initially said it was a hit-and-run, according to preliminary information, but later clarified that the driver did eventually return to the scene.
The Traffic Unit is investigating and will consult with the County Attorney's Office to determine if charges are appropriate in this case.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.