LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help after they found a 5-year-old child alone on Sunday afternoon.
Shively Police officers were called to Crums Lane and Hartlage Court on the report of a young boy alone in the area around 4 p.m. Police believe the child is 5 years old.
Police said because of a language barrier, they are not sure who the child's guardian is or where he lives.
Anyone with information on the child's family is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181.
