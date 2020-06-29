LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Second Street Bridge, also known as the Clark Memorial Bridge, is back open hours after it was shut down by protesters on Monday.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the bridge was reopened sometime around 2:30 p.m.
Earlier on Monday, protesters drove out onto the bridge, stopped in the middle and got out with signs. The bridge was shut down at 11:15 a.m.
Louisville Metro Police responded with several officers and police vehicles.
A police spokesperson confirms that several people have been arrested and promised to provide additional updates as the situation progresses.
Trimarc cameras that normally show the bridge are not functioning at this time.
A post on a Black Lives Matter Facebook page stated that it was a "nice day to shut down the bridge."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.