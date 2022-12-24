LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least four people have been transported to the hospital after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville, Indiana.
According to the Clarksville Fire Department, there was a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana."
As of noon Saturday, Clarksville emergency officials canceled the emergency status for the issue and are returning to normal operations. This was decided after the number of calls related to carbon monoxide "dropped dramatically."
Firefighters initially responded to a call of two Clarksville residents experiencing chest pains around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Since then, firefighters have responded to nearly two dozen calls of southern Indiana residents experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide.
An emergency command center was set up at the Clarksville Fire Department headquarters
Clarksville emergency officials are working with CenterPoint Energy to determine the problem.
Representatives from Clarksville Fire, New Albany Fire, and Clarksville Emergency Management meeting in the Emergency Command Center. pic.twitter.com/M4068BiWfN— Town of Clarksville (@TownClarksville) December 24, 2022
“We are also very concerned for residents who may not even have a carbon monoxide detector in their home,” Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said in a news release. “That’s why we are asking everyone in Clarksville to check on their neighbors to make sure they are aware of the issue, and that their CO detectors are operating correctly.”
Some symptoms caused by exposure to carbon monoxide include chest pains, headaches, fatigue, light-headaches, dizziness, nausea and unconsciousness.
If your home is impacted, the fire department will turn off the gas at the home and send residents to stay with family or friends.
If you don't have somewhere to go, there has been an emergency shelter set up at Clarksville Middle School.
The Clarksville Fire Department will continue to monitor the situation and could return to emergency operations if needed.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.