LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several weeks of cleanup, only four crashed barges remain in the Ohio River.
A boat pushing 15 barges crashed into the Second Street Bridge on Christmas. Seven of those barges sank.
No salvage activities were scheduled Monday because of high water, and the equipment used in the salvage has been moved temporarily.
Tennessee Valley Towing is paying for the cleanup. It's not known how much longer the salvage operation will take.
